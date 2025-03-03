Fade To Black - Jill Jackson - March 04, 2025

March 04, 2025

Channeling Solomon





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jill Jackson discusses channeled information from Solomon, a ninth-dimensional Pleiadian consciousness, who shares profound insights on the splitting timelines and their impact on our reality. Discover the significance of mastering manifestation in the quantum field and how aligning with higher frequencies can shape our desired future.

Jill M. Jackson is an internationally celebrated Psychic Channel, Spiritual Teacher, and published Author, known for her empowering work as a Soul Alchemist. Through her intuitive guidance, Jill helps clients awaken and ignite their sacred gifts, creating profound shifts in their spiritual journeys. As the author of Manifesting Your Magic in the 5D and Mississippi Medium, Jill’s teachings inspire students worldwide to embrace their magic, transform limiting beliefs, and step into their divine purpose.

Website: https://jillmjackson.com

