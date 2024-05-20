Fade To Black - Jim Goodall - May 21st

May 21st, 2024

Lockheed Skunk Works





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Goodall is here to take a deep-dive into the mysteries surrounding the Lockheed Skunk Works, UFO phenomena, and the enigmatic realm of Area 51. With special insights into figures like Bob Lazar and John Lear, he will explore the intersection of aerospace technology and unexplained phenomena.

James C. Goodall, a retired USAF Master Sergeant, is a renowned military historian, acclaimed author, and skilled photographer, focusing on the Lockheed Skunk Works. With 29 books to his credit, he is an authoritative voice on aircraft like the B-2A, F-117A, F-22A, F-35A/B/C, and the legendary Blackbird series. His expertise also encompasses US Navy fast-attack submarines, ballistic missile subs, and arsenal boats, solidifying his status as a leading figure in aviation and military literature. Additionally, he delves into UFO phenomena, touching on figures like Bob Lazar and John Lear, as well as Area 51.

