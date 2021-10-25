Jim Harold

October 26th, 2021

 

Halloween Ghost Stories

 

Fade To Black - Jim Harold - October 26th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Halloween Ghost Stories with Jim Harold. Jim joins us for our Halloween Ghost Story Special Event!

Jim is the host of The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire. This summer, he will celebrate his 16th anniversary of podcasting on the unknown. Before becoming a full time pod-caster in 2012, Jim worked on the business side of media for over 15 years.

He has written a popular series of 5 Campfire books featuring the best tales of the unknown from his podcasts: True Ghost Stories: Jim Harold's Campfire 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 (All Kindle #1 Supernatural Best Sellers).

Jim's programs have been downloaded over 50 million times: The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire are among the Top 1% most downloaded podcasts on the industry's largest podcast host, Libsyn.

Websites:
https://jimharold.com
https://jimharoldplus.com/
https://greattvpodcast.com/
https://soulmatestoriespodcast.com

 

 

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

