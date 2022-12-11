Fade To Black - Jim Harold - December 15th

December 15th, 2022

Paranormal Host





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Harold is with us and tonight we are going to discuss his Paranormal life and career!

Jim is the host of The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire. Before becoming a full time pod-caster in 2012, Jim worked on the business side of media for over 15 years.

He has written a popular series of 5 Campfire books featuring the best tales of the unknown from his podcasts: True Ghost Stories: Jim Harold's Campfire 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. All five books in the series have been #1 Supernatural Best Sellers on Kindle at various times.

Jim's programs have been downloaded over 60 million times.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Applied Communication Theory and Methodology and is accredited as a Certified Digital Media Consultant by the Radio Advertising Bureau. Jim has also had the opportunity to teach at the university level.

Websites:

https://jimharold.com

https://jimharoldplus.com/

https://greattvpodcast.com/

https://soulmatestoriespodcast.com

