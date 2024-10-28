Fade To Black - Jim Harold - October 30th

October 30, 2024

Halloween Campfire





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Harold joins us to share some of his most chilling true paranormal stories that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine! Prepare for a spooky journey through eerie encounters and unexplained mysteries, perfect for the Halloween season.

A pioneer in paranormal podcasting since 2005, Jim’s shows "The Paranormal Podcast" and "Campfire" have a massive following. His work has achieved high ranks on Apple Podcasts, and his "Campfire Book Series" has become a bestselling success.

Website: https://jimharold.com/

Premium Episode Download