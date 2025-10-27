Fade To Black - Jim Harold - Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Annual Halloween Special!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Harold joins us to share some of his most chilling true paranormal stories that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine! Prepare for a spooky journey through eerie encounters and unexplained mysteries, perfect for the Halloween season.

Jim Harold is a pioneering figure in paranormal podcasting since 2005, with a background in radio, business, and technology. He holds a Master’s Degree in Applied Communication Theory and Methodology and is a Certified Digital Media Consultant. His programs, “The Paranormal Podcast” and “Campfire,” have millions of downloads and a global following. Jim’s Campfire Book Series has achieved #1 Supernatural Best Seller status on Kindle, and his flagship shows regularly chart among the Top 100 podcasts on Apple Podcasts, rivaling major media networks like NPR.

Websites::

https://jimharold.com/

Premium Episode Download