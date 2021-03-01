Fade To Black - Jim Harold - March 2nd.

March 2nd, 2021

Paranormal Campfire

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, our guest is Jim Harold, media professional and the long running host of The Paranormal Podcast.

Jim is the host of The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire. This summer, he will celebrate his 16th anniversary of podcasting on the unknown. Before becoming a full time pod-caster in 2012, Jim worked on the business side of media for over 15 years.

He has written a popular series of 5 Campfire books featuring the best tales of the unknown from his podcasts: True Ghost Stories: Jim Harold's Campfire 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 (All Kindle #1 Supernatural Best Sellers).

Jim's programs have been downloaded over 50 million times: The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire are among the Top 1% most downloaded podcasts on the industry's largest podcast host, Libsyn.

Websites:

https://jimharold.com

https://jimharoldplus.com/

https://greattvpodcast.com/

https://soulmatestoriespodcast.com



