Fade To Black - Jim Vieira - February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026

Megalithic Mysteries

Jim Vieira joins us to challenge conventional history, exploring ancient gods, giants, skeletal anomalies with extra digits, and what they may reveal about human origins. We delve into megalithic mysteries that defy explanation and touch on insights from Edgar Cayce and his visions of lost civilizations.

Jim Vieira is an independent researcher, author, and speaker known for challenging mainstream views of ancient history and human origins. His work focuses on giants, anomalous skeletal remains, and megalithic structures that defy conventional explanations, encouraging open inquiry into humanity’s forgotten past. He is also the host of many of the popular History Channel shows.

Websites: https://jimvieira.com/

