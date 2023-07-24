Fade To Black - Jim Willis - July 26th

July 26th, 2023

Suppressed Human Origins





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Willis discusses our Hidden History: Ancient Aliens and the Suppressed Origins of Civilization.

Theologian, historian, and musician, Jim Willis earned his Bachelor's degree from the Eastman School of Music, and his Master’s degree from Andover Newton Theological School. An ordained minister for over 40 years, he served as an adjunct college professor and guest lecturer in comparative religion, cross-cultural studies, and contemporary spirituality. His background led to his writing 20 books on religion, the apocalypse, spirituality, and arcane or buried cultures, specializing in research bridging lost civilizations, suppressed history, and the study of earth energy, dowsing, and out-of-body experiences.

https://www.jimwillis.net/

