Fade To Black - JJ And Desiree Hurtak - December 12th

December 12th, 2023

Sacred Sites





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr's JJ and Desiree Hurtak are back with us to talk about the Initiation of Sacred Sites: From Egypt to Mexico!

DR. J. J. HURTAK, Ph.D., Ph.D. and Dr. DESIREE HURTAK, Ph.D., MS. Sc. are social scientists, archeologists and founders of The Academy For Future Science, an international NGO. Drs. Hurtak have researched ancient sites around the world and were principal members of the Schor Expedition that discovered the “Tomb of Osiris” in 1997 on the Giza Plateau, using ground penetrating radar (GPR) and sonar in their investigation of this deepest man-made chamber on the Giza Plateau. As in the Egyptian pyramids, they have also worked in the pyramids of Mexico carrying out archaeoacoustic testing. They are authors of numerous books and articles on topics ranging from the analysis of ancient Egyptian texts to modern physics.

Dr. J.J. Hurtak has earned two Ph.Ds, one from the University of California, and one from the University of Minnesota. He also surveyed the underwater structures off the coast of Okinawa in the area of Yonaguni with Japanese and Australian underwater divers. Drs. Hurtak together have traveled throughout the world to investigate ancient cultures including doing sound testing in both Mexico and Egypt to analyze the resonance of the ancient tombs. They also work to bridge the gap between various cultures with an eye towards introducing new technologies and at the same time help various indigenous cultures maintain their uniqueness within the larger global society.

