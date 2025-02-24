Fade To Black - Joel Hynek - February 26, 2025

February 26, 2025

Growing up Hynek





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Joel Hynek shares what it was like growing up with J. Allen Hynek as his father, his work (with brother Paul) on Project Blue Book, and his take on the UFO phenomenon.

Joel Hynek, an Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor, grew up in the Chicago area as the son of renowned astronomer J. Allen Hynek. His contributions can be seen in iconic films such as Predator, What Dreams May Come, The Matrix, and The Mummy III.

