Fade To Black - John and EJ Craig - March 25, 2026

March 25, 2026

Proactive Disclosure

John and EJ Craig are redefining UFO research through citizen science, encouraging everyday people to take part in “Proactive Disclosure” rather than waiting on governments. Using their UFO-Track system that features UFO-Sense technology, triangulation, and physics, they enable real-time engagement with the phenomenon. As a rare husband-and-wife team in the UAP field, their shared passion and mission aim to empower others and demonstrate that we are not alone.

Having witnessed anomalous activity since childhood, John utilizes his skills in programming, electronics, and data analysis to build the necessary tools to measure the "metrics" of the unexplained. He is the mastermind behind UFO-Track’s Real-time alert system and the inventor of both the UFO-Sense detection device and the UFO-CQ CE5 communication unit.

The daughter of an aerospace engineer, EJ grew up with her eyes on the stars. As a mathematician, she brings rigorous analytical precision to the project. She focuses on the patterns, the logic of the network, and the "ground truth" of observational astronomy.

EJ turns raw data into actionable real-time alerts for UFO-Track’s member community. Along with her husband and UFO experiencer John, they represent a paradigm shift in UFOlogy.

Websites: https://ufo-track.com/

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