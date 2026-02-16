Fade To Black - John Brandenburg - February 17, 2026

February 17, 2026

Life on Mars?

Dr. John Brandenburg discusses new evidence pointing to possible ancient life on Mars, along with emerging questions surrounding 3I/ATLAS and its implications. The conversation expands into the nature of the Sun and solar flares, the mysteries of dark matter, and whether life could exist on other worlds such as Titan. Dr. Brandenburg also breaks down the science behind the fascinating idea that it may actually rain diamonds on Jupiter and Saturn and how that could happen.

Dr. John E. Brandenburg is a theoretical plasma physicist and space propulsion expert, best known as the originator of the GEM unification theory, which links gravity and electromagnetism and predicts the gravitational constant with exceptional accuracy. He is the inventor of the MET (Microwave Electro-Thermal) plasma thruster, now successfully operating in space, and the discoverer of the Paleo-Ocean of Mars. Dr. Brandenburg earned his PhD in Plasma Physics from UC Davis with work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and has held senior roles at Sandia National Laboratories, Orbital Technologies, Kepler Aerospace, and other major research institutions. His work spans advanced space propulsion, fusion energy, Mars science, and lunar and planetary missions. He is currently an independent space and physics consultant and a lifetime member of the AIAA.

Websites: https://www.altpropulsion.com/people/john-brandenburg/

