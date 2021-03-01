John DeSouza

March 1st, 2021

 

FBI AA2292 Investigation

 

Fade To Black - John DeSouza - March 1st.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: John DeSouza joins us to discuss the recent UFO encounter by AA2292 and the current investigation by the FBI into the incident. We will also talk about the UAPTF report that is due for public release later this summer.

John DeSouza, FBI Special Agent (RET.) worked Counter-Terrorism and Paranormal Cases for 25 years.

Also known as the X-man, he lived through the true life X-FILES that were used on the highly popular television show: THE XFILES. Today, he is revealing these stories: unexplained mysteries and the paranormal.

John is the Bestselling Author of "THE EXTRA-DIMENSIONALS" and a leading Investigator in the paranormal and exopolitics.

Website: https://www.johntamabooks.com/

 

 

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

