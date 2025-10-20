Fade To Black - Les Velez - October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025

ET Abduction

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Les Velez returns to Fade to Black with Jimmy Church to discuss his journey into the UFO phenomenon and the creation of OPUS — the Organization for Paranormal Understanding and Support.

Lester Velez is a graduate of the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Beginning in September of 1970, he served in the U.S. Army as a field artillery officer and was later vice president of Luscombe Engineering.

He joined MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, in 1991 and has held the following positions: Field investigator, Training Coordinator for field investigators, the Assistant State Director in Northern California, Chairman of the A.E.R.C. (Abduction Experiencer Research Committee), and team leader of the A.R.T. (Abduction Response Team). Also during that time, he became a facilitator for an abduction support group in San Jose California, and in 1994 co-founded OPUS, the Organization for Paranormal Understanding and Support.

Websites::

https://www.opusnetwork.org/

Premium Episode Download