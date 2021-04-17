Fade To Black - John Greenewald - April 19th.

April 19th, 2021

Black Vault Updates

Monday on FADE to BLACK: John Greenewald will be discussing his recent interview with former CIA director, James Woolsey, John's recent confirmation from the Pentagon about the latest US Navy video and images, and all of the other late-breaking UFO news from around the world.

John began researching the secret inner workings of the U.S. Government in 1996 at the age of fifteen. He targeted such groups as the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, Air Force, Army, Navy, NSA, DIA, and countless others. Greenewald utilized the Freedom of Information Act to gain access to thousands of records. He accumulated an astonishing number of documents on topics related to UFOs, the JFK Assassination, chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons, and top secret aircraft.

Greenewald named his online archive “The Black Vault.” His teenage project turned into the largest private online collection anywhere in the world, with million of pages of material. At the age of twenty-one, Greenewald published his first book, 'Beyond UFO Secrecy', in 2002. It was later put into a second expanded edition, and was re-published by Galde Press in January, 2008.

His latest book is: 'Inside the Black Vault'.

Website: https://www.theblackvault.com/



