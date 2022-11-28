Fade To Black - John Greenewald - November 30th

November 30th, 2022

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: John Greenewald is back with us to cover all of the latest in the world of documents, UFO/UAPs... and what is up with that UFO/UAP report that seems to have been lost on it's way to Congress???

John began researching the secret inner workings of the U.S. Government in 1996 at the age of fifteen. He targeted such groups as the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, Air Force, Army, Navy, NSA, DIA, and countless others. He utilized the Freedom of Information Act to gain access to thousands of records. He accumulated an astonishing number of documents on topics related to UFOs, the JFK Assassination, chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons, and top secret aircraft.

Greenewald named his online archive “The Black Vault.” His teenage project turned into the largest private online collection anywhere in the world, with million of pages of material. At the age of twenty-one, Greenewald published his first book, Beyond UFO Secrecy... and his two latest works are "Inside the Black Vault" and "Secrets of the Black Vault"... all available on Amazon.

Website: https://www.theblackvault.com

