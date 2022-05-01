Fade To Black - John Greenewald Jr. - May 2nd

May 2nd, 2022

TTSA, DOD, UFO/UAP News

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: John Greenewald of The Black Vault joins us to discuss the breaking news behind the new TTSA SEC financials and some personnel changes over at the DOD... plus all of the latest UFO/UAP headlines from around the world!

John began researching the U.S. Government in 1996 at the age of fifteen. Targeting the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, Air Force, Army, Navy, NSA, and the DIA by utilizing the Freedom of Information Act. He accumulated an astonishing number of documents on topics related to UFOs, the JFK Assassination, chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons, and top secret aircraft.

John named his online archive “The Black Vault” ... the largest private online collection anywhere in the world, with million of pages of material.

His books include: Beyond UFO Secrecy, Inside the Black Vault, and Secrets of the Black Vault.

Website: https://www.theblackvault.com

