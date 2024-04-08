Fade To Black - John Kachuba - April 9th

April 9th, 2024

Shapeshifters





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: John Kachuba talks about Shapeshifters and their history and prevalence in cultures all around the world, from prehistoric times to today.

John Kachuba is the award-winning author of thirteen books and numerous articles, short stories and poems. John holds advanced degrees in Creative Writing and teaches that subject through Ohio University and the Gotham Writers Workshop. He is a member of the Historical Novel Society and the Horror Writers Association.

John frequently speaks on paranormal and metaphysical topics and is a regular speaker at universities and libraries, paranormal conferences, and on podcasts, radio and TV. He has appeared in the Sundance Channel’s TV production, “Love/Lust – The Paranormal.” He has also been a faculty member at many writers’ conferences, such as the Antioch Writers’ Conference and the Florida Suncoast Writers’ Conference, and is available for future conferences and writing workshops.

Website: http://johnkachuba.com/

