John Michael Godier

May 16th, 2022

 

Event Horizon

 

Fade To Black - John Michael Godier - May 16th

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: John Michael Godier, author and host of 'The Event Horizon' joins us for a full night of our Universe, Alien Life, and what may be visiting our beautiful blue planet!

John Michael Godier is a science fiction author and futurist with two novels out out, The Salvagers and Supermind, and is the host of two YouTube channels, his personal one under his own name and a science based talk show, The Event Horizon, where he interviews guests on subjects ranging from astrophysics, exoplanets,
alien life, and the Fermi Paradox. His content is also available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple.

Websites:
http://www.johnmichaelgodier.com
http://www.youtube.com/johnmichaelgodier
http://www.youtube.com/eventhorizonshow

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 296 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com