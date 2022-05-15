Fade To Black - John Michael Godier - May 16th

May 16th, 2022

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: John Michael Godier, author and host of 'The Event Horizon' joins us for a full night of our Universe, Alien Life, and what may be visiting our beautiful blue planet!

John Michael Godier is a science fiction author and futurist with two novels out out, The Salvagers and Supermind, and is the host of two YouTube channels, his personal one under his own name and a science based talk show, The Event Horizon, where he interviews guests on subjects ranging from astrophysics, exoplanets,

alien life, and the Fermi Paradox. His content is also available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple.

Websites:

http://www.johnmichaelgodier.com

http://www.youtube.com/johnmichaelgodier

http://www.youtube.com/eventhorizonshow