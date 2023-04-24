Fade To Black - John Ramirez - April 25th

John Ramirez

April 25th, 2023

Wash DC And ET Disclosure





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: John Ramirez, ex-CIA, joins us for the first time to discuss the current state of Disclosure, ET, and the Beltway.

John Ramirez served from 1984 to 2009 in the CIA Directorate of Science and Technology, the Directorate of Intelligence, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

He served as the Chief of Site and Chief of Operations for overseas technical collection facilities and was the Chief of the Electronic Intelligence Analysis Branch. He was the SIGINT Specialist and the Collection Requirements Strategist for what is now the ODNI National Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center.

During his 25-year career he specialized in ballistic missile defense systems and the analysis of weapon system radar signatures under the parent offices where the legacy UFO program resided.

John is a member of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers and the CIA Retirees Association.

