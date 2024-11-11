Fade To Black - John Russell - November 11th

November 11th, 2024

Riding With Ghosts





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: John Russell delves into his diverse and intriguing paranormal experiences, recounting encounters that span the supernatural realm. The conversation then takes a unique turn as Jimmy and John share stories and reflections on motorcycles, tying the thrill of the open road to the adventures of the unknown.

John Russell has been a professional psychic for over 50 years. Internationally known and maintaining a worldwide clientele, he has provided psychic readings for clients in over 40 countries. He has been a paranormal researcher and investigator for over 50 years, beginning serious study and investigations at age 11. During his lifetime, John has experienced thousands of physical supernatural manifestations. Additionally, he is a UFO experiencer with multiple encounters, including interactions with crafts and their associated paranormal phenomena. He’s a published author with four multi-award-winning books in print.

Websites:

https://atdaylong.tripod.com/index.html

https://atdaylong.tripod.com/AUTHOR.html

Premium Episode Download