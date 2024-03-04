Fade To Black - John Russell - March 4th

March 4th, 2024

Riding With Ghosts





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: John Russell will discuss his gifts he developed, his over 1,000 paranormal manifestations that he, and other witnesses experienced, including many with UFOs.

John Russell has been a professional psychic for 50 years. Internationally known, he has provided psychic readings for clients in over 40 countries.

He has been a paranormal researcher and investigator since age 11 and has experienced over 1,000 paranormal manifestations, and he is a UFO experiencer.

Over the decades John has studied, investigated, and practiced an abundance of psychic/paranormal disciplines: He is experienced in psychometry; clairvoyance (remote viewing); séances; telekinesis; crystal ball gazing; ghosts; hauntings; ESP; paranormal investigations; UFOS; mediumship; Tarot readings; healing/remote healing; utilizing crystals; stones; Runes; and many, many other aspects of the psychic, occult, spiritual, religious, and paranormal realms.

For over 18 years he has been a popular featured guest—heard worldwide—on over 100 different radio shows and podcasts.

He's a published author of nonfiction with three multi-award-winning books in print: Riding with Ghosts, Angels, and the Spirits of the Dead and A knock in the Attic. A third book, 20 Ways to Increase Your Psychic Abilities, was published in 2023 and hit the Barnes & Noble Top 100 Bestselling Books, and John’s finished authoring his fourth book, The Crying Tree and the Magic Rock, due for publication in 2024, and is writing his fifth volume now: The Can Sack Ghost.

Websites:

http://www.johnrussell.net/

http://www.johnrussellauthor.com/

Premium Episode Download