Fade To Black - Jonathan Reed - August 15th

August 15th, 2022

ET, Crafts And A Camera

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Jonathan Reed joins us for the first time and we are going to discuss ET, Contact, and his Camera.

On October 15th 1996, what all began as an innocent afternoon day hike in the nearby forest in Seattle Washington, everything changed.

Jonathan came face to face and directly encountered an extraterrestrial creature.

Since 1996, Dr. Reed has spent the last 27 years lecturing to thousands, in person and on International television, radio and internet broadcasts.

His experience has yielded more documented verified evidence than any other close encounter case in history.

The ONLY case with verified authenticated documented photographs and video.

