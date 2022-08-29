Jonny Enoch

August 30th, 2022

 

Secrets Of Egypt And Beyond

 

Fade To Black - Jonny Enoch - August 30th

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jonny Enoch is back from another trip to Egypt and tonight he is going to tell us what he found!

Jonny’s ground-breaking research has been featured in numerous interviews, articles and has been well received at conferences. His goal is to prepare the public for full disclosure and create a peaceful future that includes space exploration and the development of consciousness based sciences.

Currently, he is a featured speaker on the Ancient Mysteries Tour of Egypt and the Serpentine Mysteries Tour of Peru and Bolivia with Brien Foerster at Hidden Inca Tours. He is also writing a book on Advanced Civilizations and Ancient Consciousness Technologies.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jonnyenoch

 

