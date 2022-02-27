Fade To Black - Jordan Ziff - February 28th.

February 28th, 2022

.

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jordan Ziff joins us LIVE in the studio for a full night of UFOs and Guitars!!!

Hot shot guitarist Jordan Ziff started touring at a very young age of just 15 years old with his band “Age Of Evil.” The band eventually morphed into a Beatles-like band called 'Waxy Sugar'.

Since Waxy Sugar, for the last six years, Jordan has been playing with Marty Friedman and also took over the lead guitar position in Ratt.

Because of the slowdown in touring over the last two years, Jordan decided to go back into writing mode for the band he always wanted to do. That band is called “Hot Crazy.”

Website: https://www.hotcrazyband.com/

Premium Episode Download