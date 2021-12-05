Fade To Black - Jorge Luis Delgado - December 8th.

December 8th, 2021

South America ET Contact

.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jorge Luis Delgado joins us live from Peru and tonight we are going to discuss the history of ET Contact in South America that continues through to today!

Jorge Luis was born in the Andes of Peru, descended from the native cultures of Quechua and Aymara. When he was eleven years old he became a Chakaruna, a bridge being and he shared this solar heritage in different parts of the world. He has participated in television shows on the History Channel and in more than ten episodes of Ancient Aliens.

He is also the author of the books: "Andean Awakening" and "Inca Wisdom: Return to Happiness". He presents to the world the Gate of Willka Uta, better known as the inter-dimensional gate of Lord Aramu Muru.

Websites:

https://www.kontikiperu.com

https://taypikala.com



Premium Episode Download