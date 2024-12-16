Fade To Black - Joshua Cutchin And Ryan Grulich - December 16th

December 16, 2024

Lady of the Lake





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Joshua Cutchin and Ryan Grulich join us for an exploration into *Lady of the Lake*, a documentary blending true crime, hauntings, and paranormal phenomena. Set in the Pacific Northwest, they investigate a mysterious lake known for claiming lives and hiding dark secrets. What they uncover reveals chilling truths about the lake’s sinister past and the fates of those who dare its depths.

Joshua Cutchin is an author and musician specializing in speculative non-fiction. He is the author of seven critically-acclaimed books, has spoken at numerous paranormal conventions, and appeared on *Ancient Aliens* in 2019.

Ryan Grulich is a writer, director, and producer with Creepy Kingdom. He specializes in creating content for both Fortune 500 companies and genre fans. Ryan is based in Seattle, WA with his family, pets, and plants.

Websites:

https://www.joshuacutchin.com

https://www.ryangrulich.com

