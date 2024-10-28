Fade To Black - Judika Illes - October 31st

October 31, 2024

F2B Halloween Special!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Get ready for a Spooktakular Night with Judika Illes discussing witches, the mysteries of Halloween, and powerful spells to embrace this magical night. Judika Illes, author and expert on witchcraft and magic, unveils why Halloween is the ultimate night for witches, spirits, and spells.

Judika Illes is the author of numerous books on spells, spirits, and witchcraft, including the bestselling Encyclopedia of 5000 Spells and Encyclopedia of Spirits . A tarot card reader for over three decades, she teaches both domestically and internationally.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorJudikaIlles

