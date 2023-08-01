Kaedrich Olsen

August 3rd, 2023

 

Unseen Energetic Beins

 

Fade To Black - Kaedrich Olsen - August 3rd

 
 

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Kaedrich Olsen joins us to talk about the subtle influence of energetic entities on the way we think feel and behave, and how this affects all of humanity... and the things we can do to free ourselves from this influence.

Kaedrich Olsen is an internationally renowned author, speaker, and teacher who specializes in divergent paths of spiritual growth. Including shadow work and developing your paranormal abilities.

From seances at an early age, to a lifetime of esoteric practices (including runes and Norse mysticism), he is ideally suited to help you discover your own sacred path through life, and beyond.

