Fade To Black - Karen A. Dahlman - June 21st

June 21st, 2022

History Of Ouija 101

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Karen A. Dahlman is here for The History of Ouija 101. Yes, there will be a pop quiz!

Karen is a published author, licensed professional counselor, psychic reader, noted Ouija practitioner and host of Creative Visons TV. She serves as an office and director of the Talking Board Historical Society.

Having a lifelong connection with spirit beings, she discovered the Ouija board in 1973 and continues her communication and exploration into the unseen dimensions with this device. Her work and research into the realm of spirit, on and off the board, is showcased internationally at popular paranormal conferences, on streaming shows such as Gaia and as a regular guest on Coast to Coast AM, Fade to Black and other popular radio shows.

Karen’s mission is to push the boundaries of consciousness in order to assist humanity in awakening to its greatest potential.

Karen holds a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico in archetypal art psychotherapy, and is experienced in hypnosis, past life regression, channeling and psychic readings.

Websites:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karenadahlman

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karenadahlman/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KarenADahlman

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KarenADahlman