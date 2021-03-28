Fade To Black - Kathleen Marden - April 1st.

April 1st, 2021

"Captured"

Kathleen Marden is a leading UFO researcher, the author of several books, a featured on-camera commentator, and an international lecturer.

She earned a BA degree in social work and worked as an educator and education services coordinator while attending graduate school. She is a Master level practitioner of The Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Her interest in UFOs and contact began in 1961, when her aunt and uncle Betty and Barney Hill, had a close encounter and subsequent abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

A primary witness to the evidence of the UFO abduction and the aftermath, Kathleen has intimate knowledge of Betty and Barney Hill’s biographical histories, investigation files, and scientific interest in their sensational experience. Betty’s scientific contact experiments may have led to Kathy’s personal memories of contact—memories that were undisclosed for nearly 50 years. This led to a personal journey of exploration, leaving no stone un-turned, to find answers through scholarly work, investigation and social research. Kathleen is the author of three books and many essays.

Tonight we will discuss "Captured" The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience. The True Story of the World's First Documented Alien Abduction.

Website: https://kathleen-marden.com/



