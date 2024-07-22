Fade To Black - Kathleen Marden - July 22nd

July 22nd, 2024

Betty And Barney Hill





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Kathleen Marden talks about her career as a UFO researcher, investigator, author, and experiencer advocate. she will discuss her family legacy with Betty and Barney Hill, and her work with MUFON!

Kathleen Marden’s interest in UFOs began in 1961 when her aunt and uncle, Betty and Barney Hill, had a UFO encounter. She gained firsthand knowledge of their experience and has since dedicated years to investigating their case. As trustee of Betty’s estate, she archived their files at the University of New Hampshire. Kathleen co-authored "Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience." Since 1991, she has held various roles in MUFON, including Director of Field Investigator Training and Founder of the Experiencer Resource Team. She has also served on the Edgar Mitchell Free Advisory Board and worked on studies involving nearly 5,000 experiencers. Kathleen has appeared on numerous TV shows, radio programs, and podcasts, and has lectured internationally. She has written several books and articles, earning major awards from MUFON and the International UFO Congress.

Website: https://www.kathleen-marden.com/

Premium Episode Download