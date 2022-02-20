Fade To Black - Kathleen Marden - February 21st.

February 21st, 2022

"Forbidden Knowledge"

.

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Kathleen Marden joins us to announce the release of her new book: "Forbidden Knowledge: A Personal Journey from Alien Abduction to Spiritual Transformation".

Kathleen Marden is an author, on camera expert, consultant, international conference presenter, experiencer advocate, intergenerational experiencer, and hypnosis practitioner. Since 1990, she has researched the perplexing nature of UFOs and the non-human entities associated with highly advanced aerial vehicles via her own groundbreaking research, investigation, and experimentation. She is the 2021 recipient of the International UFO Congress Lifetime Achievement Award.

For thirty years, she engaged in scientifically focused research on ET experiencers, the history of government involvement in major UFO studies, and the US Government’s obfuscation of the facts. During this time, she was closely associated with the Mutual UFO Network as its director of the experiencer research team and the Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Encounters as a research consultant and advisory board member. This has combined to give her a depth of knowledge that few possess.

Her interest in UFOs and contact began in 1961, when her aunt and uncle Betty and Barney Hill had a close encounter and subsequent abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She has conducted an extensive, multi-year investigation of their experiences.

Website: https://www.kathleen-marden.com/

