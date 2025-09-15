Fade To Black - Katie Paige - September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025

Snippy the Horse



Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Katie Paige reveals new evidence in the infamous 1967 Snippy the Horse case, one of the earliest and most puzzling animal mutilation mysteries. We also dive into the eerie connections to the Rocky Mountain Ranch, recently featured on Beyond Skinwalker Ranch. Katie unpacks the high strangeness, unexplained phenomena, and why these cases continue to be critical in understanding the UFO and paranormal puzzle.

Katie Paige is a leading voice in UFO, paranormal, and cryptid research. As director of Rocky Mountain Ranch Research—home to one of America’s most active high-strangeness sites—she has been featured on Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, The UnXplained with William Shatner, UFO Witness, Accidental Truth, and more. Katie hosts The Trifecta podcast, co-hosts UAP Studies, and is the author of Letters of Love & Light and co-author of Snippy the Horse: A King Family Legacy. She is currently writing her third book, The Rocky Mountain Ranch: Crafts, Cattle, Cryptids, and Cover-Ups.

https://katiepaige.net/

