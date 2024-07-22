Fade To Black - Keith Thompson - July 24th

July 24th, 2024

UFO Paradox





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Keith Thompson is with us to explore UFOs in historical, cultural, and scientific contexts, bridging the gap between physical and spiritual phenomena.

Keith Thompson is an author, independent journalist, talk radio host, former TV talk show host, and former U.S. Senate staff member. His articles have appeared in the New York Times, Esquire, San Francisco Chronicle, Idaho Statesman, and the Pacific Sun. The author of Angels and Aliens and Leaving the Left. He lives in northern Florida.

Website: https://www.thompsonatlarge.com/

Premium Episode Download