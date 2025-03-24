Fade To Black - Kelly Chase - March 24, 2025

March 24, 2025

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Kelly Chase explores how her new Docuseries, "Cosmosis" shifts the UFO conversation from fear and conspiracy to curiosity and meaning. She argues that disclosure has diluted ufology, overshadowing the experiencer-led insights that reveal a phenomenon far stranger than simple aliens in ships. Blurring the lines between UFOs, the paranormal, and altered consciousness, this mystery challenges us to rethink reality, identity, and what it means to be human.

Kelly Chase is the co-host of the Cosmosis podcast and the writer and executive producer of the docuseries Cosmosis: UFOs & A New Reality. She is the former host of The UFO Rabbit Hole, a highly acclaimed podcast that ranked in the top 1% of global podcasts on Spotify in 2023. Kelly is also a monthly guest host on the long-running Dreamland podcast, created by Art Bell and currently helmed by Whitley Strieber.

A published author and speaker, Kelly explores the intersection of science, spirituality, and the unexplained. She has been featured in Beyond: UFOs and the Unknown (Bad Robot) and UFO Revolution (TMZ), and has been a frequent contributor to NewsNation’s coverage of UFO-related topics.

https://www.cosmosis.media/

