July 13th, 2022

Secrets Of Dream

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Kelly Sullivan Walden returns for a full night of The Secrets of Dreams!

Kelly is an inspirational speaker/workshop facilitator and founder of Dream-Life Coach Training, an online training program that empowers people to develop dream mastery, and the host of Ask Doctor Dream on Unity Online Radio.

As a certified clinical hypnotherapist, whose unique approach to dream therapy led Kelly to become a trusted advisor, coach and consultant to many. A bridge from the physical to the meta-physical for 18+ years, Kelly synthesizes multiple psychological and spiritual systems into my holistic way of coaching that supports people in living their Hero’s Dream Journey on a mind, body, spirit, and soul level.

Website: https://www.kellysullivanwalden.com/

Premium Episode Download