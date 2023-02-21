Fade To Black - Kelly Sullivan - February 21st

February 21st, 2023

Tragic Into Magic





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Kelly Sullivan Walden joins us to talk about dreams... and: 'A Crisis is a Terrible Thing to Waste: The Art of Transforming the Tragic into Magic'.

Kelly Sullivan Walden is an award-winning, international bestselling author of ten books, her latest is 'A Crisis is a Terrible Thing to Waste: The Art of Transforming the Tragic into Magic'.

Kelly is a dream expert, certified clinical hypnotherapist, inspirational speaker, workshop facilitator and holds a doctorate degree in interfaith studies. Her unique approach to dream-work led her to consultant with thousands of individuals from Fortune 500 executives to celebrities to stay-at-home moms. She’s had the honor of interpreting dreams for Doctor Oz, Ricki Lake, George Noory (Coast to Coast) the hosts from The Real, Topher Grace, the Housewives of NY and the O.C. and many more. She’s the bestselling author four oracle decks (Hero’s Journey Dream Oracle, Dream Oracle Cards, Dream Goddess Empowerment Deck, Awakened Dreamer Oracle Cards), and two apps.

Her books include, 'I Had the Strangest Dream', 'It’s All in Your Dreams', 'Dreaming Heaven', 'The Love, Sex & Relationship Dream Dictionary', 'Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams and Premonitions', 'Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams and the Unexplainable', 'Luminous Humanness'.

She hosts The Kelly Sullivan Walden Show podcast and is the founder of DreamWork Practitioner Training, an online professional-development program empowering people to incorporate dream-work into their careers.

Website: https://www.KellySullivanWalden.com/

Premium Episode Download