Fade To Black - Kevin J Anderson - October 29th

October 29, 2024

Sci-Fi Into Reality





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: We’re joined by bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson to explore his latest novel, Nether Station , a Lovecraftian sci-fi thriller about deep-space horrors. Kevin also dives into his beloved Dan Shamble, Zombie P.I. series with new releases, Horn Dogs and Stiffs and Stones . Beyond these works, we’ll discuss his extensive contributions to iconic franchises like The X-Files , Star Wars , Dune , Batman , and Superman , sharing insights into crafting stories within these legendary worlds.

Kevin J. Anderson has published over 190 books, fifty-eight of which are bestsellers. His works span various legendary franchises, original series, comics, and games. Anderson is the director of the graduate program in Publishing at Western Colorado University and the co-publisher of WordFire Press.

Website: https://wordfire.com/

Premium Episode Download