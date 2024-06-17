Fade To Black - Kevin Jameson - June 19th

June 19th, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Kevin Jameson is with us to discuss the Crustal Shift hoax, which spreads fear on a planetary scale. The hoax has convinced hundreds of thousands that the Earth will flip in 25 years, causing massive floods and destruction.

Kevin Jameson first started to study the electromagnetic force in landline telephone equipment in the 1960s. He read every book he could get his hands on as a child, attended special classes for smart children through Grades 7-12, graduated in Honors Industrial Electronics from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, won many small scholarships and did most of his undergraduate work in the Honors Chemical Physics Program at the University of Calgary, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science (UCalgary), and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Software Engineering (UCalgary).

He also wrote (and was awarded) 30 software patents by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), founded Codefast.com (a Canadian software development company), wrote a USA national bestseller O’Reilly book Multiplatform Code Management, co-founded the USA Codefast company with $10M dollars of Silicon Valley venture capital funding and has written books on Software Lifecycle Automation, How to Write Clearly, and The Great Crustal Shift Hoax of Catastrophism.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Crustal-Shift-Hoax-Catastrophism-ebook/dp/B0CV6T4J5S

