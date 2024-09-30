Fade To Black - Kevin Randle - October 1st

October 1st, 2024

UFO Phenomena





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Kevin Randle joins us for a deep dive into UFO phenomena, focusing on the Socorro UFO landing witnessed by Lonnie Zamora and the Roswell case. We’ll also explore the latest updates on disclosure and review Luis Elizondo's newest book.

Kevin D. Randle, PhD retired Army lieutenant colonel, served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and an intelligence officer in Iraq. He retired from the Iowa National Guard in 2009 after a distinguished military career. Randle holds degrees from the University of Iowa, California Coast University, and American Military University and has taught at both the community college and university levels.

His interest in UFOs began in his teens and has led him to investigate hundreds of sightings, including nearly 30 years of research into the Roswell incident.

Website: https://kevinrandle.blogspot.com/

Premium Episode Download