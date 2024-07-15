Fade To Black - Kimberly Merideth - July 15th

July 15th, 2024

Spiritual Healing





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Kimberly Meredith shares her insights on spiritual healing and how we can tap into higher dimensions to enhance our lives.

Kimberly Meredith is a world-renowned celebrity medical intuitive mediumship healer, media personality, global influencer, leading spiritual speaker, and bestselling author who has helped thousands of people from around the world.

Following an accident which resulted in two Near-Death Experiences (NDEs), she received miraculous healing gifts from the Holy Spirit. Kimberly’s abilities have been scientifically validated by numerous research institutes. In addition to hosting the syndicated radio hit, The Medical Intuitive

Miracle Show, on Blog Talk Radio, Kimberly is also a frequent guest on numerous nationally syndicated radio shows and podcasts.

Website: https://www.thehealingtrilogy.com/

