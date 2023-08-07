Fade To Black - L.A. Marzulli - August 9th

August 9th, 2023

Current UFOs And The Bible





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: L.A. Marzulli is back with us to share his research that has taken him around the globe, and what he has found will tear the cloak of darkness off a hidden history and reveal a past that is almost beyond belief.

L. A. Marzulli is an author, lecturer and filmmaker. He has penned eight books including The Nephilim Trilogy which made the CBA best sellers list. He received an honorary doctorate for the series from his mentor Dr. I. D. E. Thomas, who was the Provost at Pacific International University. His book “On the Trail of the Nephilim: Definitive Proof of Biblical Giants” is a full color, over-sized book which uncovers startling evidence that there has been a massive cover up of what he believes are the remains of the Nephilim, the giants mentioned in the Bible! He has taken On the Trail of the Nephilim and created a film series that continues his research with interviews from people in their specific field of knowledge. Where the book left off L. A. continues his research... and is... On the Trail.

Websites:

https://lamarzulli.net/

https://streaming.lamarzulli.net/

Premium Episode Download