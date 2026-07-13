Fade To Black - Larry Eissler III - July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026

Paranormal Filmmaker

Larry Eissler III joins us to discuss his current film projects, “The Séance,” “The Séance: Bloodlines,” and “Mark of the Trinity,” as well as the stories that go along with them.

Larry is an award-winning filmmaker, author, and historian featured on the 44th Annual Telly Award-winning series Expedition Entity. Specializing in the lesser-known hauntings and mysteries of the American Midwest, Larry combines historical research with compelling storytelling to bring forgotten stories and unexplained phenomena to life. Known for his engaging presentations and balanced approach, he encourages audiences to explore the intersection of history, folklore, and the paranormal through both curiosity and critical thinking. His current high-profile projects include The Séance, The Séance: Bloodlines, Mark of the Trinity, and 1966: The Year the Sky Came Alive.

Websites: https://www.small-town-productions.com/

Premium Episode Download