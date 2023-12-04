Fade To Black - Larry Flaxman - December 6th

December 6th, 2023

History Of Mind Control





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Larry Flaxman joins us for a discussion on the history of Mind Control...

Bestselling author and researcher, Larry Flaxman, is on a mission to inform, empower, and entertain those fascinated by the paranormal. Best-selling author of nine books including “11:11 – The Time Prompt Phenomenon: The Meaning Behind Mysterious Signs, Sequences and Synchronicities,” “The Grid: Exploring the Hidden Infrastructure of Reality,” and “Viral Mythology: How the Truth of the Ancients was Encoded and Passed Down through Legend, Art, and Architecture,” Flaxman continues to write ground-breaking books on cutting-edge research that leave readers, researchers, and reviewers open-mouthed in disbelief of the truth as it’s presented to them.

For nearly two decades, Flaxman has been actively involved in paranormal research and hands-on field investigation with a strong emphasis on attempting to apply the scientific method to unexplained phenomena. Flaxman is redefining the field of paranormal research with his focus on connecting quantum physics (specifically entanglement and the observer effect) to human consciousness via the use of “real-time” EEG analysis of the experiencer.

WEBSITES:

https://larryflaxman.com/

https://thebridgeofcompassion.org/

