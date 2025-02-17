Fade To Black - Laurie Majka - February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025

Love Never Dies!





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Laurie Majka explores the eternal nature of love and how it transcends even death. Sharing powerful stories of signs from the other side, Laurie discusses how our departed loved ones continue to show their presence in our lives.

Laurie Majka began receiving signs from her late loved one, Mark Abrahamian—lead guitarist of the band Starship—after his passing in 2012. These profound experiences led her to believe that our loved ones remain with us, even beyond death. Her book, "Signs Surround You, Love Never Dies," helps others recognize signs from their departed loved ones.

