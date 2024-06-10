Fade To Black - Leela Hutchison - June 12th

June 12th, 2024

Crystal Giants





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Leela Hutchison is with us to discuss a remarkable discovery that was made in April, 2000... Leela arrived with her team nine months later in January 2001. It wasn't until 2008 that National Geographic ventured into the caves of this active silver mine to explore and investigate the mysterious growth of the enormous 40-foot-tall selenite crystals.

Leela Hutchison, a Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America, is an explorer, researcher, and author specializing in crystals, gems, and minerals. Her book, Journey into the Giant Selenite Crystal Caves of Mexico, is available on Amazon.

In January 2001, Leela was among the first to explore the giant crystal caves in Naica, Mexico, discovered in April 2000. These caves, located nearly 300 meters underground in a 200-year-old silver mine in Naica, Chihuahua, house the largest crystals on Earth, some reaching up to 40 feet and weighing 60 tons.

Leela has researched these crystals for over 20 years. She appeared in the 2008 documentary TIME OF THE SIXTH SUN and on History Channel’s The UnXplained and Ancient Aliens. She has presented her findings at prestigious venues like the Mineralogical Club of NY, the Smithsonian Institute, and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Notable radio appearances include the Art Bell Radio Show and Coast to Coast AM with George Noory. She has also spoken at major gem and mineral shows, including the Denver Gem and Mineral Show and the American Gem Trade Show in Tucson.

Leela's research uncovered unique bacteria and microbes in the mine's thermal waters, revealing strange life forms. She interviewed Dr. Penelope Boston of NASA Ames Research Center about these findings.

Website: https://thecrystalgiants.com/

Premium Episode Download