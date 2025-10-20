Fade To Black - John G. Kruth - October 22, 2025

October 22, 2025

What is a Poltergeist?

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: John G. Kruth dives into his 21st Century Poltergeist study, hands-on investigations, and the science of parapsychology at the Rhine Research Center.

John G. Kruth is the Executive Director of the Rhine Research Center ( www.rhine.org ) and the co-Founder and Education Director of the Rhine Education Center ( www.rhineedu.org ). His 20+ years of professional technology experience and 15+ years as a professional researcher provide a unique insight into the integration of technology and parapsychological research. Research includes explorations into subtle energies of the body including psychic healing, the energy behind psychokinesis, poltergeists, unconscious psi effects on electronic devices, and measurements of ultra-weak photon emissions during periods of focus or healing activities.

John has numerous publications and has spoken at professional conferences and other forums regarding scientific parapsychology, the history of the Rhine, the nature of energy healing, poltergeists, and other topics related to parapsychology and the paranormal.

Websites::

https://www.rhineonline.org/

https://www.rhineedu.org/

