Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe - October 21st.

October 21st, 2021

UFOs And Nuclear Weapons

Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Linda Moulton Howe is here to talk about former USAF officers that have evidence of UFOs tampering with nuclear weapons and want public congressional hearings.

Linda Moulton Howe is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, has her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it's first season...and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for research and productions.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/



